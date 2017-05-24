CAF U17 Nations Cup: Ghana coach makes massive changes to face Niger in semis clash

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has made five changes to his starting line-up for Wednesday's African Junior Championship clash against Niger.

With right-back Najeeb Yakubu suspended, the experienced coach has introduced John Otu who started in the 0-0 draw with Guinea last Saturday.

Trio Gabriel Leveh, Rashid Alhassan and Edmund Arko Mensah also get to start again for the Starlets.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sulley, who has scored two goals at the tournament, has been replaced by Bismark Terry Owusu.

The Black Starlets are yet to concede a goal at the tournament and have scored nine goals in three matches.

They beat Niger twice last month at home in international friendlies played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana U17 starting XI to face Niger: Danlad Ibrahim-Rashid Alhassan, John Otu, Abdul Razak Yusif, Faisal Osman- Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko Mensah, Mohammed Iddriss, Gabriel Leveh- Eric Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku

