CAF U17 Nations Cup: Ghana crush Cameroon 4-0 in Group A opener

Published on: 14 May 2017
Black Starlets

Ghana made an electric start to their 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup campaign after thrashing Cameroon 4-0 on Sunday in Port Gentil in their Group A clash.

Captain Eric Ayiah and Ibrahim Sulley scored a pair of goals each to ensure the Black Starlets had resounding opener.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side took the lead through Ayiah who connected home at the near post from a cross in the 25th minute.

After 32 minutes, Sulley shot from inside the box and two minutes later he lobbed a ball over goalkeeper after being put through by Mohammed Iddris.

After the break, Eyiah scored a headline –grabbing goal after smashing in a volley from an acute angle in the 64th minute.

Despite the win, Ghana are second on the table after Guinea clobbered hosts Gabon 5-1 at the same venue.

Watch three of Black Starlets goals against Cameroon:

Video credit: Michael Oti Adjei

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Deeking says:
    May 14, 2017 10:00 pm
    Well done guy's ... keep the

