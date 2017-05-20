CAF U17 Nations Cup: Ghana draw 0-0 with Guinea to finish as Group A leaders

Ghana U17 confirmed their status as Group A leaders after drawing 0-0 with Guinea on Saturday at the 2017 African Junior Championship.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes to his starting line up and that could probably explain the lack of sharpness up front.

Guinea looked aggressive from the blast of the whistle and should have gone ahead in the opening three minutes.

But goalkeeper Danladi Ibrahim dived to the correct spot to save a goal bound effort.

The best chance of the game fell to winger Ibrahim Sulley who headed over the goal post from close range in the second half.

The Black Starlets topped the pool with seven points; scored nine goals and conceded none.

Ghana will play the second place team in Group A in the semi-final on Wednesday in Port Gentil.

