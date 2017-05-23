CAF U17 Nations Cup: Ghana right back Najeeb Yakubu suspended for Niger semis clash

Ghana U17 will miss the services of right back Najeed Yakubu for Wednesday’s African Junior Championship semi-final against Niger in Port Gentil due to suspension.

The New Town Youth FC player picked up his second yellow card at the tournament in the final Group match against Guinea.

Yakubu has played in all three matches for the Black Starlets at the tournament.

Head coach Paa Kwesi is expected to ring changes with several players having contracted malaria.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)