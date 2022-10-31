CAF U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko wants these three players for Dr Congo clash 

Ghana's U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has hinted that Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Felix Afena-Gyan will be invited for the final round of qualifiers against DR Congo next year.

Ghana defeated Mozambique 2-0 in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday. The Black Meteors won 4-1 on aggregate after the two legs.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Coach Ibrahim Tanko said he is hoping to build a strong and formidable team with foreign based players to help the team qualify.

“Every player who is playing outside the country and is a Ghanaian qualifies for this team why not”.

“We want what is best for the country. It is not only about the local players but the foreign players. We just want to have a very good side both foreign and local. There is going to be a mix and hope we qualify for the AFCON".

"We have Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kamaldeen Sulemana and they all qualify for this team. Those who played in the Ghana U20 are also there".

He added: "We are waiting for any opponent and we just prepare ourselves. Our target is the Olympics but we must first qualify to Africa'