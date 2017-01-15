CAF withdraw hosting right of 2017 U17 AFCON from Madagascar

The CAF executive committee have withdrawn the hosting right for this year’s U17 AFCON from Madagascar.

Madagascar was to have staged the competition from April 2 to 16.

According to an official statement, a new host nation for the cadet championship will be announced, but no reason was given for this decision.

The biennial championship will produce four teams who will represent Africa at the FIFA U17 World Cup slated for India later this year.

The last U17 AFCON was hosted by Niger Republic in 2015.

