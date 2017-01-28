CAF won't change venues for AFCON quarter-final matches

Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that there will be no venue changes for the upcoming quarterfinals that commence tomorrow in Franceville and Libreville.

Speaking to the media, Caf Media Officer Junior Binyam dismissed any talk of the state of the pitches being the reason for the several pitches after players and coaches raised concerns recently.

“There is no specific proof that the state of pitches is directly responsible for players’ injuries. The stadiums have had four days without being used so they will have recovered,” explained Binyam.

Reports in the media suggested that the stadiums in Port Gentil and Oyem would not be able to host the quarterfinal matches following their recent state.

Stade d’Oyem was waterlogged during the game between Uganda and Mali on Wednesday while the stadium in Port Gentil has been of concern to all Group D teams including Egypt, Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

On Saturday, Burkina Faso will take on Tunisia in Libreville while Senegal face Cameroon in Franceville.

Egypt face Morocco in Libreville while Afcon 2015 finalists Ghana and DR Congo will play in Port Gentil on Sunday.

Source: SuperSport

