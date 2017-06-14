Calcio Trade Ball award-winner Kwadwo Asamoah feels fully-fit for Black Stars return

Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah says he fully fit to make a return to the Black Stars.

The five-time scudetti winner announced this at the 2017 Calcio Trade Ball put together by ArthurLegacy Sports and the Italian Embassy in Accra.

Asamoah has been out of the senior national team since 2014 due to recurring injuries.

But the 28-year-old showed improved form last season and made 18 appearances for the double winning team.

Asamoah is ready to get his international career back on track.

''Well very soon I will join the team.I left the team due to some injuries and I needed time to get more better because I know Ghana got a lot of talents,'' Asamoah said after picking up his Calcio Trade Ball Inspirational Award.

''Even me not joining the team I know we have replacements. I'm happy I am doing well now to join the team. I didn't want to join the team because I didn't want to join the team half-fit.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)