Caleb Ekuban elated after scoring debut league goal for Leeds United

Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban has expressed his delight after breaking his league duck in their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship last Friday.

The Italian-born Ghanaian striker has been battling with niggling injuries since joining the Yorkshire-based club from Chievo Verona in the summer.

Prior to the Lilly-whites must-win clash with the Trotters last Friday, the 24-year-old has scored just once in 14 appearances, but he doubled his tally after opening the scoring for his side in the 4th minute in front of their home fans at the Elland Road.

Reflecting on the game, Ekuban could not hide his joy over the goal he scored, though he insisted that the win was more important.

“It is a really nice feeling, I’ve been searching for this goal for a long time and it came,” Ekuban told the club official website.

“I could have had a hat-trick, but I am really happy with the goal I got."

“I really enjoyed the goal, my team-mates were really happy for me as well, so it was a really nice day, with the win for the team."

“The gaffer has been trying to let us know that we are a better team than how we have been playing."

“He has tried to help us find the confidence in each other and we are trying to play our best to help us finish as well as we can."

“A goal brings a lot of confidence and hopefully I can show that in the matches coming up."

“We now have to recover from this game, come back and try and do what we did on Friday, against Fulham on Tuesday.”

Ekuban is yet to earn a call-up to play for Ghana at any level. Also he is eligible to represent Italy.