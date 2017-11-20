Caleb Ekuban makes injury return in Leeds United win against Middlesbrough

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban returned from a long injury layoff to make a cameo appearance for Leeds United in their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

Ekuban, who joined the Yorkshire club from Italian side Chievo Verona in the summer transfer window, has been sidelined since August due to a foot injury sustained in his second appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old tasted action again after three months when he replaced Kemar Roofe in the 79th minute of Leeds United 2-1 against Middlesbrough.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)