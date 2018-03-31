Caleb Ekuban nets Leeds United's fastest goal of the season

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban's debut Championship goal for Leeds United in the 2-1 home win over Bolton Wanderers is the fastest the club has scored this season.

The goal came after four minutes as a Pierre-Michel Lasogga cross fell to Caleb Ekuban, who fired home.

185 - Caleb Ekuban's opener for Leeds United was scored after just 185 seconds, the fastest they have scored in the Championship this season. Speedy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2018

The Lily-whites had gone four games without a win and needed to get their season back on track when they welcomed the Trotters to the Elland Road on Friday.

And thanks to a goal in each half by Ekuban and Hernandez, Leeds secured maximum points.

The hardworking Ekuban enjoyed full duration of the match.

He has netted only two goals in his 15 game outings for Leeds United in all competition this season.

Ekuban is yet to earn an invitation to play for Ghana at any level. Also, he is eligible to represent Italy.

