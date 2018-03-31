Caleb Ekuban scores as Leeds United pip Bolton Wanderers

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban opened his league account as Leeds United United defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in the English Championship on Friday evening.

The Lily-whites have gone four games without a win and needed to get their season back on track when they welcome the Trotters to the Elland Road on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom's men opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the game through Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Hernandez extended Leeds United's lead in the 50th minute before Adam Le Fondre reduced the deficit after three minutes. The hardworking Ekuban enjoyed full duration of the match. He has netted only two goals in his 15 game outings for Leeds United in all competition this season. Ekuban is yet to earn an invitation to play for Ghana at any level. Also he is eligible to represent Italy.

