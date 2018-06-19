Caleb Ekuban to work under legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban will be coached by legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa at English Championship side Leeds United after the Argentine signed a two-year contract last week.

The club has been searching for a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom since sacking him on June 1 after less than four months in charge at Elland Road.

Bielsa has signed a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further year.

The Argentinian has managed Chile as well as his home nation and has worked at a number of high-profile European clubs, including Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lazio.