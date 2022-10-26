Callum Hudson-Odoi admits thinking about Ghana ahead of World Cup 

Callum Hudson-Odoi says the "Ghana-England situation" is on his mind as he considers his international future ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 21-year-old is believed to have held talks with the Ghana Football Association about his possible inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Hudson-Odoi has already made three appearances for the Three Lions, but under new Fifa rules, if those appearances occur before a player turns 21. In the case of Hudson Odoi, he can switch allegiance.

He last played for England on November 17, 2019, in a European qualifying match against Kosovo, missing out on Euro 2020 last year and is reportedly not on Gareth Southgate’s list of players for the World Cup.

In an interview with BBC, Hudson-Odoi was asked if talks had taken place with Ghana, Hudson-Odoi said: “Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn’t say.

“Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn’t say.

“At the moment it’s more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

“Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open.”

Hudson-Odoi’s parents are both from Ghana, and he travels there whenever he can. His last visit was in 2021 after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.