Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Bayer Leverkusen goal disallowed by VAR

Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Bayer Leverkusen goal was chalked out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian, who plays for England, thought he had scored against Porto, but the goal was disallowed by VAR.

After volleying in to give his team the lead in the first half, English referee Anthony Taylor, whom Chelsea fans despise, was instructed by VAR to look at a foul in the buildup and ended up overturning his decision.

It appeared to be the correct decision following replays, and Hudson-Odoi will now have to wait for his first goal.

The Portuguese side went on to secure a 2-0 victory with Leverkusen missing a penalty.

Hudson-Odoi has had a promising start to his career in Germany. He is playing consistently for Leverkusen and is being given the opportunity to prove himself.

He has only one assist in seven games across all competitions so far, but he is looking much more confident than the player Chelsea saw for long stretches last season.