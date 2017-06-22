Cameroon and Australia draw to leave both close to Confederations Cup exit

It was a result that suited neither side, an enthralling end-to-end encounter that failed to separate the teams. After drawing 1-1 with the African champions Cameroon at the cavernous Saint Petersburg Stadium on Thursday, Australia are on the brink of a group-stage exit at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

With both teams losing their opening games – Australia soundly beaten by Germany and Cameroon downed by Chile – anything less than three points in a first ever meeting between the two sides looked likely to leave each requiring a helping hand in the final round of group matches.

Ill-informed criticism of the Socceroos’ playing style by the Cameroon manager, Hugo Broos, before the game did little to dampen the significance of the occasion.

After conceding within the first five minutes in consecutive games, against Germany as well as the 4-0 pre-tournament friendly defeat to Brazil, a strong start from Australia was welcome relief for the 250-odd travelling fans. While the Socceroos had the lion’s share of possession early on, the pace of the Cameroonian forward Christian Bassogog kept the goalkeeper Mat Ryan on his toes.

Both teams found their rhythm as the half progressed, with Australia marginally the more threatening as the game became an open encounter. Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie failed to convert a golden opportunity around the half-hour mark following a left-sided cross, and Australia deserved a penalty when Vincent Aboubakar dragged down Leckie in the box.

The pendulum swung as the clock wound towards half-time, and the Socceroos were made to endure a nervy period. Aboubakar and the Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo combined well on several occasions, creating space for the dangerous Bassogog – player of the tournament at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. An elegant last-ditch tackle from Trent Sainsbury prevented a near-certain goal, and it appeared that Australia would emerge unscathed from a period of late pressure.

Yet as the solitary minute of additional time was announced, a lofted pass from Aboubakar found André-Frank Zambo Anguissa on the run. The Marseille midfielder outpaced Milos Degenek and deftly lobbed a poorly positioned Ryan to give Cameroon the advantage. Appearing inspired by Ange Postecoglou’s team talk, the Socceroos began the second half as they had started the first. Tomi Juric soon found himself unmarked in the opposition box following brilliance from Leckie, yet fluffed his lines upon receipt of the cross. Again, though, the African champions seemed impervious to the building Australian pressure and their three-pronged forward line continued to taunt the Socceroos’ much-maligned back three. In the 58th minute, Australia found the luck that had deserted them in recent matches. Alex Gersbach, the youngest player on the pitch, was brought down from behind by Ernest Mabouka in the area. Mark Milligan, Australia’s captain in place of the absent Mile Jedinak, calmly dispatched the spot-kick past Fabrice Ondoa to put his side level. Postecoglou tried to find a winner, with the veteran Tim Cahill and midfielder Jackson Irvine brought on. But it would be Cameroon who enjoyed the better opportunities in the final 20 minutes. Yet neither could break the deadlock, leaving Australia faced with a game against Chile in Moscow on Sunday night and Cameroon to play Germany in Sochi (1am Monday AEST) with victory not necessarily enough to see either through to a semi-final.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)