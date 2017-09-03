Cameroon coach Hugo Broos admits World Cup hopes are gone

Cameroon no longer have a realistic chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, according to coach Hugo Broos.

The Indomitable Lions, who have appeared at seven World Cup tournaments, suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Nigeria in their Group B qualifier in Uyo on Friday evening.

The result left Cameroon a full seven points adrift of group leaders Nigeria, who are the clear favourites to secure a place in the Russia 2018 field.

The Indomitable Lions will host Nigeria for the return game in Yaounde on Monday evening, but Broos sees the match as having nothing more than pride at stake.

"There is no pressure anymore on Monday, Nigeria have nine points, we have two points," Broos explained.

“But there is only an honour to defend, there is no importance to this. I just hope my players will have the same mentality that I have - that they will fight on Monday till the last minute - to beat Nigeria.

"If we had won this game, we would have a chance, but we lost it and I hope everyone will learn from this."

The Belgian added, “Why should we have a chance to the World Cup? We need to win all three games and Nigeria have to lose all three games, I don't think that will happen.”

The Cameroon v Nigeria match will be staged at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, kick-off at 19h00 CAT. AfricanFootball will carry live coverage of the clash.

