Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o joins Russian side FC Amkar

Cameroonian Football legend Samuel Eto’o has joined Russian side FC Amkar from Turkish side Alanyaspor.

The former FC Barcelona man is moving back to Russia after spending the last two years in Turkey.

Eto’o who is credited with some of the best moves in world football is coming to the end of his career and has decided to move to Russia in a cool move.

The Cameroon is the highest goalscorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with 18 goals.

