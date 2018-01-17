Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o speaks about the hardships African players face in Europe

Cameroon and Barcelona FC football legend Samuel Eto’o says African players have to be more talented and work harder than their European counterparts if they want to make it in Europe.

Eto’o, who currently plays in Turkey for Antalyspor has enjoyed quite a remarkable in Europe, playing in Spain, Italy and England among other countries.

“The weather is very difficult, the food and everything but you have to adapt yourself. You have to be more talented than the Europeans, four times more talented. You just have to be patient,” said the striker who was unveiled as the ambassador of the Castle five-A-side tournament during the launch of the competition in Johannesburg last week Thursday.

Eto’o also revealed that he follows South African football and says the level of the PSL is very high but can be much higher than it is at the moment.

The former Cameroon skipper revealed that he follows South African football and got to watch Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 over Ajax Cape Town match last week Tuesday and he was impressed by what he saw.

“I watched Ajax and Sundowns two days ago, the level is very high. It is one of the highest levels in Africa. But football in South Africa needs to rebuild and make the level higher than it is now,” said Eto’o.

The 5-A-side tournament which caters for football fans will be played in six countries Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe with the overall champions winning a trip to the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Source: Citizen.co.za