Cameroon manager Hugo Broos reveals how he defeated Ghana tactically

Head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Hugo Broos has revealed how he tactically masterminded Ghana's downfall in the semifinal of the 2017 Afcon on Thursday.

A goal each from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog were enough to end the Black Stars' dream of ending their 35 years AFCON trophy drought at the Stade de Franceville.

And Hugo Broos has disclosed that Ghana's tactics for the game was one sided and that aided his side to clinch the important win.

"I’m very happy and so are the players," Broos told the media.

"I hope this is not a dream. Ghana is good team, and more experienced than us. It is a good thing for this generation.

"Ghana relies on the vertical passes, usually from the two central midfielders and two central defenders, and we had to avoid them doing that.

"We scored at the good moment. The most important thing was that the team followed the tactical instructions."

Their win over Ghana, means the Indomitable Lions will meet the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final on Sunday in a repeat of the 2008 finals which was played in Ghana, a game the Egyptians won by a lone goal.

But the confident Broos insists his lads will be up to the task.

"In my 29 years of coaching, I have never had a team like this," Broos said.

"This is a team of 23 friends and I have seen something like this.

"I’m aware Egypt beat Cameroon in the final in 2008, but we will do our best to win this time.

"It is a unique occasion for my team and reaching the final inspires us the more.

"Fourteen of them are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, and they are motivated. Nobody believed in the team to reach this far.

"Egypt has more experience but the motivation will be more from my team. If we can do like we did in the last three games, I think we can be close."

