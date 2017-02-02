Cameroon postpone league start date  because of Indomitable Lions’AFCON performance

The commencement date for the 2017 Professional Football League of Cameroon has been postponed due to the performance of the Indomitable Lions at the ongoing 2014 AFCON.

According To reports from Cameroon, the PFLC were not so confident the Indomitable Lions could get to the semifinals of the competition and had scheduled the kickoff date for the date for the 4th of February.

But with the 4-times African champions in the semifinals of the competition and expected to play until the 5th of February, they have decided to postpone the league.

In a statement signed by Pauline Theresa MANGUELE, Secretary General of the LFPC, they are postponing the league to enable all Cameroonians to throw their support behind the team in the tournament.

"The Professional Football League of Cameroon informs national and international bodies that the starting date of the professional championships which was scheduled for February 4 has been postponed to February 12, 2017 ," the statement read.

"This patriotic decision follows the brilliant and execeptional performance of the Indomitable Lions in the CAN 2017 in Gabon and aims to allow players of football in particular and to all Cameroonians in general to rally behind our national team for the final coronation,"the statement added.

The Ghana Premier League experienced a similar change from the 4th to 11th of February due to the Black Stars AFCON progression.

The Indomitable Lions will play the Black Stars tonight in the second semifinal of the AFCON and the winner will play Egypt in the final.

