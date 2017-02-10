Cameroon 'rebel' Allan Nyom calls for Africa Cup of Nations to be moved

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom has called for the Africa Cup of Nations to be switched to the summer.

Nyom was one of a number of Cameroon players to rule themselves out of selection for this year's tournament, with the debate over his refusal causing him to miss two matches for the Baggies.

Liverpool's Joel Matip was in a similar position as uncertainty of his eligibility raged last month but, having seen Cameroon go on to win the tournament, Nyom believes that scheduling the competition outside of the regular season will result in its profile growing much quicker.

"If it's in the summer everyone would go and the development of the tournament is going to go up. During the January months it's very crazy. The moment when they put the African Cup is very bad. You can play in the summer, you can play perfectly. In January it's a very bad time to put a tournament like this. If you are playing in a different league, not a big league, you can go but when you are playing in the Premier League it's very hard," he told PA.

"This tournament is a good tournament and is good for the African people and countries but, at the moment, they put it in January and a lot of players are going to have a problem. This time it was me, next time it will be others. I'm lucky to play in the Premier League and there are a lot of players who want to be here. When you get this chance you can't go to a tournament and come back.

"Imagine I went to the African Cup and I came back and the team is winning. How can I enter the team? You almost miss the second part of the league. I think the European clubs don't matter (care) about the African Cup because it's in January. If it was in the summer everyone would care and everyone would watch. When it's in January it loses something, loses viewers, people, and the big problem is for the players.

"Honestly, if I was the manager I wouldn't call me because when you have a team and win the trophy you stay with those players. It's normal. I don't think I'm going to go for the next games. He decided not to call me or put me on the final list. It's his choice, I can't do anything. It was a good choice in the end because they won the Cup and I'm happy as well at West Brom. It's life. Everyone makes his choice and I have to accept this choice. I don't think anyone who wasn't there regrets something."

Nyom currently has 16 caps for Cameroon.

