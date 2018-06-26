Can Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban benefit from arrival of new Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa?

By virtue of the fact that he scored two goals in 21 games across all competitions for Leeds United last summer, you could say Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has it all to do to be a hit at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old striker joined Leeds in a £500,000 switch from Chievo Verona last summer and, despite an injury-hit first season in West Yorkshire, still had plenty of chances to find his rhythm.

However, he didn't and fans of the Whites aren't all that excited about seeing him next season.

Earlier today, Leeds appointed Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach, and could the veteran Argentine transform the goal-shy striker next season?

United fans can criticise Ekuban for not scoring, but what they can't accuse him of is not trying. The Italian forward has a superb attitude, which manifests itself in plenty of running, tracking back and all-round hard work.

And it just so happens that Bielsa is quite a stickler for work rate, which means he is likely to develop a fondness for someone of Ekuban's character.

He might have been lacking in the goalscoring stakes last season, but the 62-year-old coach has made a career out of utilising players like Ekuban in the best way possible so it will be interesting to see how he fares under Bielsa.