PLB directs clubs to observe a minute silence in honour of May 9 victims

The Premier League Board (PLB) has directed all Premier League Clubs to observe a minute silence ahead of match-day 15 Premier League fixtures in memory of the departed souls who perished in the May 9 Accra Stadium Disaster.

On Tuesday, Ghana marked the 16th anniversary of the May 9 Accra Sports Stadium disaster that took the lives of 127 people making it the worst disaster to have ever taken place in Africa.

The incident happened during a match between Ghana’s two most successful clubs, Hearts and Kotoko at the then called Ohene Djan Sports Stadium.

May their souls rest in peace.

