Cape Coast Metro Youth FC unveil new logo

Cape Coast based Division Two side, Metro Youth FC have unveiled a new club logo as part of strategies to rebrand the club.

The club is currently in their third year in the Division Two League and hope to build on their growing reputation in the central region to make it to the national Division One League.

The logo, designed with the club’s colors - red, gold and green goes with the motto “Nyame Ay3” meaning ‘God has done it.’

CEO of the club Yaw Sekyere disclosed to the media that the new logo was part of a new phase for the club.

He said the club is doing some restructuring to attract investors and sponsors so that they can push players from the grassroots into the professional stream of Ghana football.

“Rebranding is a key aspect of every organization and we hope to attract new partners and investors with our new phase,” he said.

Formed in January 2015, the club qualified to play in the Central Regional Division Two League promotion playoff into the National Division One League but was knocked out by Cape Coast Venomous Vipers at the semifinals stage during its first season in the Division Two campaign and was the losing finalist to Unistar Academy in the 2015/16 season.

