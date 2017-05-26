Cape Town City FC transfer policy could force Joseph Adjei out

On-loan defender Joseph Adjei could be on his way out of Cape Town City FC after announced they will sign more foreign players next season.

Eric Tinkler's side have five foreigners on their books.

Young Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva is seen as the long-term successor to 35-year-old Shu-Aib Walters‚ while Mozambique left-back Edmilson Dove has been solid enough

Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche recently signed a new contract at the club‚ while 18-year-old Malawi international attacker Isaac Kaliati is set to join the team for next season.

That means centre-back Adjei‚ who has played just eight times this season‚ is under threat.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)