Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reports for Black Stars training

Published on: 03 June 2017
Asamoah Gyan at the Africa Cup of Nations

Captain Asamoah Gyan joined the Black Stars non-residential training on Saturday ahead of next Sunday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The UAE-based player reported late and was involved in jogging through out the period.

Gyan arrived last night due to club commitment with Al Ahli where he spent the season on loan from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

He missed the team’s three previous training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Seven home-based players who have been released to join their Ghana Premier League clubs will rejoin the team on Monday.

 

