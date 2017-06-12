Captain Asamoah Gyan revels in 50th goal mark haul for the Black Stars

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has expressed his delight with his personal achievement with the team after scoring his 50th goal mark in the 5-0 thumping of the Walias of Ethiopia on Sunday.

Gyan, 31, opened the scoring for the four time Africa champions when he connected a precise out-swinger by debutante Thomas Agyapong in the 10th minute.

Further goals by John Boye, Ebenezer Ofori and a brace from Raphael Dwamena completed the rout at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gyan reveled in his achievements with the team since making his debut in 2003, "Personally I'm very happy with my achievements in terms of the national team level."

"First of all I have to thank the Almighty for the 50th goal and for what he's done for me. Secondly, I'd like to thank my teammates, those i started with in 2003 till now. They are also included because without them i couldn't achieve this feat."

"Thirdly, I'd like to thank the fans that turned up today, honestly I was so surprised with the attendance of the crowd, so i think they played an important role in this victory hence i dedicate this 50th goal to the whole of Ghana and my teammates."

The former Liberty Professionals ace became only the fifth African to reach that feat with their national teams.

Zambian's Godfrey Chitalu, Hossam Hassan of Egypt, Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast and Samuel Eto of Cameroon, are the dream set of players to have reached the 50 goal landmark in national colours.

Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai17)

