Caretaker Uganda coach targets another win over Egypt after shock victory in Kampala

Published on: 31 August 2017
Egypt's forward Abdallah Said kicks the ball to score a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Egypt and Uganda in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017

Caretaker Uganda manager Moses Basena is eyeing another victory over Egypt when both sides meet at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on Tuesday following The Cranes' vital 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in Kampala.

A 51st-minute goal from Emmanuel Okwi deprived Hector Cuper's men, who looked out of sorts throughout, of a much-needed win in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

"We managed to play as a compact unit against Egypt, although the domestic league season hasn't started yet," Basena, who alongside Fred Kajoba is in charge of the Ugandan national team on interim basis, told beIN Sports after the match.

"We aspire to beat Egypt next Tuesday."

Egypt have now surrendered top spot to Uganda who moved clear on top of the table on seven points.

The Pharaohs, who kicked off their group stage campaign with victories over Congo and Ghana, are second on six, with third-placed Ghana entertaining bottom side Congo on Friday.

