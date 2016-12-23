Carlisle United manager Keith Curle says veteran Ghanaian Derek Asamoah is 'desperate' to break into team

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle says veteran Ghanaian striker Derek Asamoah is 'desperate' to force his way into the team.

The 35-year-old has made eight appearances since he rejoined the side in October.

The Ghanaian has been handed a further month's deal to justify himself.

And manager Keith Curle has revealed the striker is keen to break into the team.

"But Derek is desperate to be playing football," he said

"People might think he's happy just to be picking up a wage and sitting on the bench. He's not - he's desperate to be playing.

"He's training exceptionally well. He wants that opportunity and I know that, as and when needed, he's ready."

Comments