CARTOON OF THE DAY: Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan tops all

Published on: 23 January 2017

Ghana have progressed to the last eight of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon thanks to an Asamoah Gyan’s goal against Mali Saturday.

The Black Stars captain handed his side the lead in the 21st minute when he headed home a Jordan Ayew cross and the 2015’s losing finalists successfully held on for the remainder.

The Black Stars captain has now recorded eight Afcon goals and one away from his 50th international goal. He remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

Cartoonist Makaveli gives him thumbs up after the game.

Source:

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Makaveli

