Free State Stars ordered to pay GARGANTUAN cash to Ghana goalie Daniel Agyei for wrongful dismissal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld FIFA's decision to find Free State Stars guilty of the unfair dismissal of Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei.

Agyei joined Ea Lia Koto in 2013 with huge pedigree, having been part of the Ghana Under-20 national team who won the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 after beating Brazil in the final.

However, he was released by Ea Lia Koto ahead of 2014/15 season, having played just 17 matches when then-coach Tom Saintfiet deemed the keeper surplus to requirements.

South African Football Players Union secretary general Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has now revealed that CAS has upheld the decision of unlawful dismissal of Agyei, and the two parties are now negotiating a financial settlement.

“What happened with Free State Stars, we are just engaging in terms of the payment and the matter had been before CAS and the matter was sub-adjudicated on," Gaoshubelwe tells KickOff.com.

CAS has found in our favour [of Agyei] and CAS has upheld the FIFA ruling, so what we are discussing with Free State Stars currently is how they are going to make payment to Agyei.

The Ghanaian has been in stupendous form in Tanzania where he helped giants Azam FC to clinch the FA Cup crown to secure qualification to next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Kickoff.com

