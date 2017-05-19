Cash-strapped Hasaacas players facing ejection from apartment for non-payment of rent after four years

Hasaacas players are facing ejection after failing to pay their rent for the past 48 months, top Takoradi-based journalist Koby Stonne has reported.

The reliable journalist, who works with Kyzz FM, says the landlord has resolved to eject the players after the club failed to pay the accrued arrears.

The angry landlord tempered justice with mercy after he allowed the players to pass the night last on Thursday amid threats of a forceful ejection.

The giants of the West are suffocating under financial stress with salaries of players believed to be in arrears for several months.

The relegated Premier League side are fifth on the Division One League table, 10 point adrift of leaders Karela FC.

By Patrick Akoto

