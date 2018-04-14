Cecil Fletcher gets nod to officiate Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko; Charles Bulu takes charge of AshantiGold vs Aduana

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Cecil Fletcher as the middle man to officiate Sunday's cracker between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko in Dawu on Sunday.

His assistants will be David Laryea and AF Zakari.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Charles Bulu will handle the AshantiGold-Aduana Stars clash.

On the lines will be Bawa Haruna and Tijani Mohammed.

Match: Dreams FC vs AsanteKotoko

Venue: Dawu

Ref: CECIL FLETCHER

Asst 1: DAVID LARYEA

Asst 2: A.F ZAKARI

4th Ref: BEN SEFA

MC : ANDREW TAMAKLOE

Match: Wa All Stars VS Karelafc

Venue: Wa Stadium

Ref: KYEREMEH YEBOAH

Asst 1: DAWOOD OUTDRAOGO

Asst 2: PAPALA PATRICK

4th Ref: SAMUEL LEE LEE

MC: J.B. YAKUBU

Match: Hearts of Oak VS Elmina Sharks

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Ref: MCLORD ARHIN

Asst 1: B.A CRENTSIL

Asst 2: PETER DAUSA

4th Ref: AMOFA SARKODIE

MC: MIKE AMECHIOR

Match: MedeamaSC VS Inter Allies FC

Venue: Cape Coast

Ref: DALLY GABBA

Asst 1: SHINE AYITEY

Asst 2: ALEX OSAM

4th Ref: ISAAC QUAYE

MC: PAUL AYAMBA

Match: Techiman Eleven Wonders VS WAFA

Venue: NANA AMEYAW

Referee: MAXWEL HANSON

Asst 1: DAVID ADJIN

Asst 2: ATO YAWSON

4th Ref: URIAH GLAH

MCr: JAMES ADJEI

Match: AshantiGold VS Aduana Stars

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: CHARLES BULU

Asst 1: BAWA HARUNA

Asst 2: TIJANI MOHAMMED

4th Ref: MAWULI KLU

MC: LEANIER ADDY

Match: Ebusua Dwarfs VS Liberty Professionals FC

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: ENERST BAAFI

Asst 1: RICHARD

Asst 2: CEPHAS BALLOW

4th Ref: SYLVESTER ADZOKU

MC: M.N MOHAMMED

Match: Berekum Chelsea VS Bechem United

Venue: BABAYARA STADIUM, KUMASI

Ref: DANIEL LARYEA

Asst 1: SALIFU SUMAILA

Asst 2: JASON NUNOO

4th Ref: OWUSU PREMPEH

MC: NANA BOAMAH DARKO

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)