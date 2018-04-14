Cecil Fletcher gets nod to officiate Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko; Charles Bulu takes charge of AshantiGold vs Aduana
The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Cecil Fletcher as the middle man to officiate Sunday's cracker between Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko in Dawu on Sunday.
His assistants will be David Laryea and AF Zakari.
At the Cape Coast Stadium, Charles Bulu will handle the AshantiGold-Aduana Stars clash.
On the lines will be Bawa Haruna and Tijani Mohammed.
Match: Dreams FC vs AsanteKotoko
Venue: Dawu
Ref: CECIL FLETCHER
Asst 1: DAVID LARYEA
Asst 2: A.F ZAKARI
4th Ref: BEN SEFA
MC : ANDREW TAMAKLOE
Match: Wa All Stars VS Karelafc
Venue: Wa Stadium
Ref: KYEREMEH YEBOAH
Asst 1: DAWOOD OUTDRAOGO
Asst 2: PAPALA PATRICK
4th Ref: SAMUEL LEE LEE
MC: J.B. YAKUBU
Match: Hearts of Oak VS Elmina Sharks
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Ref: MCLORD ARHIN
Asst 1: B.A CRENTSIL
Asst 2: PETER DAUSA
4th Ref: AMOFA SARKODIE
MC: MIKE AMECHIOR
Match: MedeamaSC VS Inter Allies FC
Venue: Cape Coast
Ref: DALLY GABBA
Asst 1: SHINE AYITEY
Asst 2: ALEX OSAM
4th Ref: ISAAC QUAYE
MC: PAUL AYAMBA
Match: Techiman Eleven Wonders VS WAFA
Venue: NANA AMEYAW
Referee: MAXWEL HANSON
Asst 1: DAVID ADJIN
Asst 2: ATO YAWSON
4th Ref: URIAH GLAH
MCr: JAMES ADJEI
Match: AshantiGold VS Aduana Stars
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: CHARLES BULU
Asst 1: BAWA HARUNA
Asst 2: TIJANI MOHAMMED
4th Ref: MAWULI KLU
MC: LEANIER ADDY
Match: Ebusua Dwarfs VS Liberty Professionals FC
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: ENERST BAAFI
Asst 1: RICHARD
Asst 2: CEPHAS BALLOW
4th Ref: SYLVESTER ADZOKU
MC: M.N MOHAMMED
Match: Berekum Chelsea VS Bechem United
Venue: BABAYARA STADIUM, KUMASI
Ref: DANIEL LARYEA
Asst 1: SALIFU SUMAILA
Asst 2: JASON NUNOO
4th Ref: OWUSU PREMPEH
MC: NANA BOAMAH DARKO