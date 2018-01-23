Celebrated Ghanaian sports journalist Ernest Koranteng bids goodbye to the practice after 15 years

After 15 years of selfless service as a sports journalist, Ghana’s Ernest Koranteng has finally hanged his boots as a member of the inky family. As to his next destination, it is yet to be public.

The highly respected sports journalist whose work as a journalist dates back from 2003 has practiced in almost all the aspects of the profession – print and broadcasting.

Ernest Koranteng worked with Peace FM, Choice FM, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL and Metro TV.

In an emotional farewell message, Ernest tweeted: “Adios! January 2003 to January 2018. Thanks to Peace FM, Choice FM, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL, Metro TV. To my inspirers, those who tried to put me down, and the fans.”

Adios! January 2003 to January 2018. Thanks to Peace fm, Choice fm, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL, Metro TV. To my inspirers, those who tried to put me down, and the fans. pic.twitter.com/AoLKdeuzX6 — Ernest Koranteng (@EKoranteng_) January 21, 2018

Ernest was the head of the sports department at Metro TV before finally drawing the curtain on his tireless profession.

The young man whose life as a journalist has inspired many young journalist is rumoured to be joining a top international football agency as a football agent.

“Ernest is an achiever,” a colleague at Metro TV - Prince Annan, said in an interview about him.

“He is determined, strong-willed, dedicated and passionate for the job. His passion for the job knows no bound and always sets his mind that he achieves whatever target he sets,” Prince added.

Ernest’s determination has been applauded by many as Peace FM’s morning show host; Kwame Sefa Kayi described him as a “determined young man who will always achieve his targets”.

Ernest, perhaps left a legacy for many to follow as he is credited with the introduction of the Metro TV Black Stars Diaries during major tournaments like the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

He is also credited, among other things, as a founding member for the establishment of Primeval Media, the biggest event management in the sporting fraternity in Ghana currently and also helped in the organization of many football events in the country.

Ernest has left the journalism industry, but obviously, all eyes are set on his next move but surely not in journalism industry.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

