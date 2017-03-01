Celtic Nigerian outcast Efe Ambrose shipped out on emergency loan to Hibernian
Celtic have confirmed defender Efe Ambrose has joined Scottish Championship side Hibernian on an emergency loan until the end of the season.
The Celtic outcast underwent a medical on Monday before the deal was confirmed.
The 28-year-old made just two appearances under Brendan Rodgers in the Champions League qualifiers but has not even featured in the side's match-day squad since last summer.
He has finally bee shipped out on loan after a similar move to Blackburn fell through.