Celtic Nigerian outcast Efe Ambrose shipped out on emergency loan to Hibernian

Published on: 01 March 2017
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 30: Efe Ambrose of Celtic during the International Champions Cup series match between Barcelona and Celtic at Aviva Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Celtic have confirmed defender Efe Ambrose has joined Scottish Championship side Hibernian on an emergency loan until the end of the season.

The Celtic outcast underwent a medical on Monday before the deal was confirmed.

The 28-year-old made just two appearances under Brendan Rodgers in the Champions League qualifiers but has not even featured in the side's match-day squad since last summer.

He has finally bee shipped out on loan after a similar move to Blackburn fell through.

 

