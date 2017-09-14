Central Coast Mariners coach Okon hails impact of Ghanaian forward Kwabena Appiah in Phoenix friendly win

Central Coast Mariners coach Paul Okon has hailed the impact of forward Kwabena Appiah following their 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in a friendly on Tuesday.

The two sides used the friendly to prepare for the start of the upcoming A-League season.

Appiah, was a nightmare for the defence of the opponents as they strolled to the morale-boosting win ahead of the start of the new season

And Mariners coach Paul Okon has hailed the impact of the Australian-born Ghanaian striker.

“Kwabena Appiah is a nightmare for any opposition player, he doesn’t give you a second to rest. He’s on the right path, he’s a player who can play anywhere in the front line and I really see him being an important player for us."

Appiah scored two goals in 20 appearances for Central Coast last season.

The 24-year old had stints at Parramatta FC, Western Sydney and Wellington after leaving the Mariners' National Youth Team in 2012.

Appiah was one of the Wanderers' first three signings when the club was first formed five years ago.

The New Zealand-born attacker came through the junior ranks at Parramatta City and Granville Rage.

