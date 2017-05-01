CEO of Mikysports Management Micky Saddiq donates to Hearts ahead of Kotoko clash

Head of the titanic clash with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana @60 Anniversary clash with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Chief Executive Officer of Mikysports Management Micky Saddiq has donated drinkable items to Hearts of Oak in a bid to motivate them to defeat their bitterest rivals.

The items, worth hundreds of Ghana cedis are made up mineral water, fruit drinks as well as energy drinks.

Aside the items donated, the staunch supporter of Hearts also promised the players a sumptuous financial package for a win over the Porcupines.

The two sworn rivals will be locking horns at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of activities to commemorate Ghana's 60th Independence celebration.

The two-legged encounter will see them clashing again in the second leg of the game in June at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

