CEO of Wembley Sports Complex determined to assist Nana Addo to revive colts football

Published on: 09 January 2018

CEO of Wembley Sports Complex, Robert Tetteh Coleman, has pledged to support President Nana Akufo-Addo to revamp Colts Football following the President’s attempt to reshape football at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the CAF Awards 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday, the president said colts football has been the channel through which major stars in Ghana have been produced, promising to revamp Colts football by constructing pitches across the country.

The development of colts football has been slowed by the inadequate infrastructure in the country, a phenomenon which the new government is determined to overturn to revitalize the game.

Coleman believes the President’s promise is in line with his ‘One Constituency, One Artificial Turf’ project, hence swiftly jumping in the air to declare his support for the president’s initiative.

“I am very grateful to the President for re-echoing this idea which we expect to take off soon on the constituency level so it won’t be bad if our company is once called upon to help on this initiative on the regional level as well,” Robert Coleman told the press.

Wembley Construction firm has so far constructed  four ultra-modern artificial turfs, including the Wembley Sports Complex and the Accra Academy pitch funded by Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan, are confident to complete an extra three in the coming days.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

