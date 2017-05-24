CFR Cluj coach Vasile Miriuță remains coy on potential Muniru Sulley reunion

CFR Cluj coach Vasile Miriuță does not want to be drawn into speculation linking the club with a reunion with Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley.

Sulley, 24, is a free agent after his contract at Steaua București was terminated following a bust-up with a teammate Florin Tanase.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a return to his former club CFR Cluj where he featured between 2013-2015.

But coach Vasile Miriuță has refused to either confirm or deny the reports.

"We've thought Muniru. I do not want to talk about it. We are yet to emerge from insolvency." he said

Cluj are in the market looking for reinforcement after transferring defender Sasa Balic and striker Urko Vera.

Muniru, junior brother of Ghana international Sulley Muntari, played 46 games for CFR Cluj during the two-year period.

By Patrick Akoto

