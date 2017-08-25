Champions League: Anderlecht duo Dennis Appiah & Emmanuel Sowah to face giants Bayern, PSG and Celtic
E. Sowah Adjei
Anderlecht duo Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Sowah will face Bayern München, Celtic and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.
The two Ghanaian players are expected to play key roles for the Belgian champions this term in the
Last season, Anderlecht played in the Europa League and got eliminated by eventual winners Manchester United.
They have upgraded and have joined the elite division in Europe's inter-clubs football competition.