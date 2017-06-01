Champions League final can't hide uncertain future for Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus' Kwadwo Asamoah may end Saturday as European champion, but his future remains uncertain despite a trophy-laden campaign.

Asamoah's Serie A starts were inflated by Allegri's decision to rotate the left-back position late in the season.

Against Sampdoria in March, Ghana international Asamoah was arguably the Italian giants' outstanding individual, offering a sublime cross for Juan Cuadrado's winner, and also demonstrating his defensive prowess with a last-gasp intervention to deny a goal-scoring opportunity.

Meanwhile, one suspects that, following his injury nightmares of recent seasons, Asamoah will simply be delighted to get back on a pitch and to begin to rediscover his top form.

Some of the Black Star's peak years have been ravaged by fitness problems, but it's not too much of a stretch to argue that he's been the best reserve left-back in the European game this season.

It's not bad going for a player who originally made his name as a central midfielder.

Yet while it's hard to be critical of a player who's battled back from so much, and who's still racking up significant silverware at Juve, is this the best 'Asabob' can hope for? A role as Alex Sandro's deputy?

Now 28, the former Udinese man could be expecting to stamp his authority on contests in the middle of the park, drive his team forward on a regular basis, and assert some measure of creative control over a match.

Yet he's contributed just one assist this term, and his talents on the left are unlikely to be required by Ghana (should he ever return to the national fold) considering Kwesi Appiah can call upon Abdul Rahman Baba (when fit) and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Curled from Kwese.espn

