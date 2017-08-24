Champions League group-stage draw: Tottenham Hotspur to face Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham have been drawn against defending champions Real Madrid and German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will welcome Real to Wembley, with Gareth Bale set to face his former employers twice before Christmas.

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, with Roma and Qarabag making up Group C.

Meanwhile, Celtic have been drawn in a group with two European giants - Bayern Munich and PSG, as well as Anderlecht, await Brendan Rodgers' men in Group B.

Manchester United are in Group A alongside Portuguese champions Benfica, Swiss side Basel and Russian outfit CSKA Moscow.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - in the group stage for the first time since 2014/15 - will play Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in Group E.

Manchester City side will face Shakhtar Donetsk, with Pep Guardiola's side also up against Napoli and Feyenoord in Group F.

Last year’s runners-up Juventus will face Barcelona, with Olympiakos and Sporting CP also in Group D.

