Champions League: Versatile Thomas Partey stars as right back as Atletico Madrid edge AS Roma at home

Thomas Partey proved his versatility by playing at right back for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over AS Roma in the Champions League to keep their qualification hopes alive.

And the Ghana international did not disappoint in the makeshift role for the Spanish side.

He kept on surging forward-occasionally-and delivering quality passes inside the box.

Second half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro breathed life back into their campaign of advancing to the knockout stage.

Partey was selected to deputize for the injured Juanfran.

