CHAN 2018 Group B Preview: Zambia eye winning start against Uganda

Zambia will meet Uganda in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group B game at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Chipolopolo will be competing in the finals for the third time having knocked out South Africa in the third round of qualification.

Wedson Nyirenda, the Zambia coach, will look to Ernest Mbewe and Alex Ng’onga as his key players having included the two players in his final squad for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Uganda will be making their fourth appearance in the finals having defeated Rwanda in the third round of qualification.

New Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre named talented goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and hard-working forward Derrick Nsibambi in the final squad.

Both Zambia and Uganda have never won the CHAN title. Chipolopolo finished third during the 2009 finals, while the Cranes have never reached the knockout stages.

