CHAN 2018 Match Report: Augustine Mulenga double takes Zambia to second win

Zambia claimed a second successive win in Group B at the 2018 African Nations Championship as they defeated Ivory Coast 2-0 on Thursday evening.

Augustine Mulenga scored a goal in each half at the Marrakech Stadium to see the Chipolopolo entrench themselves at the top of the pool on six points, while the Elephants sink to the foot of the table after successive losses.

Zambia claimed the lead as early as the eighth minute, with Lazarous Kambole providing an assist from the right flank which allowed Augustine Mulenga to sweep home a fine shot from the ‘D’ of the penalty area.

Just past the half hour mark Chipolopolo nearly doubled their advantage, with Mulenga’s cross from the left picking out the late run of Ernest Mbewe, but his downward header bounced back up off the turf and hit the crossbar.

The Elephants had the first threatening moment of the second half, with William Togui shooting from long range on the hour mark, but his effort skipped wide of goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata’s right-hand post.

At the other end of the field, Mbewe had another chance to put Zambia two goals up after goalkeeper Hortalin Zadi flapped at a cross, but the midfielder’s effort was cleared off the goal line by Wonlo Koulibaly.

However, Chipolopolo’s second goal arrived in the 74th minute, with Mbewe feeding the ball to Mulenga, who skipped past three challenges in the penalty area before sending a low shot into the bottom corner of the net for 2-0.

Ivory Coast 0

Zambia (1) 2 (Mulenga 8’ 74’)

Ivory Coast: Zadi, Britto, Diasso, Akassou, Koulibaly, H. Diomande, N’Goh (Diabate 62’), Aka, Kouame (Zanbi 88’), Togui, Vieira (M. Diomande 76’)

Zambia: Nsabata, Silwimba, Chama, Tembo, Kapumbu, Mbewe, Mtonga, Malama, Mulenga, Kambole (Chirwa 87’), Samu (Katiba 57’)

Txt: Africanfootball

