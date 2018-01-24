CHAN 2018 Match Report: Congo maintain unbeaten run in CHAN Group D

Congo finished their 2018 CAF African Nations Championship Group D matches unbeaten as they drew 0-0 against Angola at Stade Adrar on Wednesday.

The Red Devils remain at the summit with seven points from three matches and have booked a spot in the last eight.

Angola came into this tie eyeing the full three points for them to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, they failed to start on a high despite their dominance.

The Palancas Negras had a number of shots at goal and could not test Barel Mouko as Augusto Quibeto saw his well-driven effort sailing wide in the 30th minute.

Although coach Barthelemy Ngatsono’s troops have already qualified for the knockout stages, they remained disciplined to keep the Angolans at bay.

There were no goals at the interval.

However, coach Srdan Vasiljevic saw his men coming back with more energy as they moved the ball effectively, but Luis Calesso could not keep his effort down in the 79th minute.

The Angolans intensified their probe for a winning goal, but the Congolese defence took no prisoners in the dying stages of the tie.

On the other hand, Angola are also yet to taste defeat at the continental showpiece as they finish at number two with five points from three matches.

Congo 0

Angola 0

Congo: Mouko, Kibamba, Bissiki, Botamba (Mboungou 69’), Ngouala (Ngombe 61’), Mouzita, Gandze, Rozan, Mfoutou, Bidimbou, Ondongo

Angola: Landu, Estevao, Diniz, Macunho, Luis, Cabungula (Kaporal 65’), Quibeto, Ricardo (Va 76’), Justo (Chilo 82’), Gaspar, Carmo

