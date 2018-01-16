CHAN 2018 Match Report: Congo sneak past Cameroon thanks to second half penalty

A second half penalty goal from Junior Makiesse handed Congo-Brazzaville a surprise 1-0 win over Cameroon in a 2018 African Nations Championship, Group D match at the Stade Adrar in Morocco on Tuesday night.

It was not the most entertaining of matches and Congo had very few chances on goal, but the one real opportunity they got they grabbed with both hands.

Congo, though, suffered an early set-back in the match when Moise Nkounkou had to leave the field injured in the 12th minute and was replaced by Prestige Mboungou.

This slight hiccup allowed Cameroon to take control of the opening half, but their finishing in front of goal was terrible – with strikers Frantz Pangop and Bonny Elame largely to blame for numerous missed chances.

The half ended 0-0

The second half saw Congo find a little bit of rhythm, but still they were being outplayed by Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions, though, were made to pay for their missed opportunities in front of goal when Congo took the lead in the 74th minute courtesy of a penalty kick from Junior Makiesse, 1-0.

Cameroon tried to fight their way back into the game after that and threw players forward in attack, but they could not breach a stubborn Congolese defence.

The result takes Congo to the top of standings following the 0-0 draw between Angola and Burkina Faso earlier on Tuesday night in Group D.

Cameroon are next in action in CHAN 2018 on Saturday against Angola while Congo will take on Burkina Faso on the same day.

Cameroon (0) 0

Congo (0) 1 (Makiesse 73’ pen)

Teams

Cameroon: Kalati, Tientcheu, Owundi, Abouem, Bawak, Awono, Namedji, Ngoundo, Moukoko, Pangop (Bitang 69’), Elame (Bouli 53’).

Congo: Mouko, Bissiki, Kibamba, Bakoua, Rozan, Lakolo, Gandze, Loussoukou (Obassi 70’), Nkounkou (Mboungou 12’), Makiesse, Ngombe.

