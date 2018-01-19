CHAN 2018 Match Report: Faleye fires Nigeria past stubborn Libya

Nigeria edged out Libya 1-0 in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C match at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco on Friday.

As a result, the Super Eagles climb up to the top of the group standings, while the Mediterranean Knights move down to second place.

The Mediterranean Knights and Super Eagles both looked solid at the back with few chances created in a tightly contested first-half.

The only shot on target in the first-half came on the half-hour mark when Libyan Mohamed Aleyat's free-kick was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Libya and Nigeria were locked at 0-0 during the half-time break.

A lively second-half followed with the Super Eagles dominating the match and they deservedly broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.

Emeka Atuloma's corner-kick was fired home by Sunday Faleye to make it 1-0 to Nigeria much to the delight of the Super Eagles fans inside the stadium.

Libya were unable to find a late equalizing goal in the closing stages of the game and in the end, Nigeria secured a 1-0 win over the Mediterranean Knights.

