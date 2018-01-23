CHAN 2018 Match Report: Libya beat Rwanda to book quarter-final spot

Libya overcame Rwanda 1-0 in their final 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C game at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco on Tuesday.

The win sees the Mediterranean Knights qualify for the quarter-finals, while Amavubi crash out of the tournament.

Rwanda dominated possession in the early stages of the game, but they could not create clearcut chances.

As the game progressed, Libya took control of the game, but they also failed to convert their chances.

Libya and Rwanda were locked at 0-0 during the half-time break.

The second-half was dominated by Libya and Rwanda did most of the defending as looking for a draw.

However, Elmutasem Abushnaf scored a late winning goal in stoppage time and Libya emerged 1-0 winners over Rwanda.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)